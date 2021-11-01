Itamaraty guarantees ‘maximum commitment’ against thieves who took Portuguese consul and family hostage in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

“The minister Carlos France telephoned his counterpart, minister Augusto Santos Silva, and guaranteed the maximum commitment of the Brazilian authorities in the investigation”, stated Itamaraty.

Bandits invaded the Consulate General of Portugal, in Botafogo, in the South Zone, and, according to witnesses, they took jewelry, computers and other goods (remember below).

Bandits assault Consulate of Portugal in Rio and take consul and family hostage

“The Brazilian government expresses solidarity with the Consul General of Portugal in Rio de Janeiro, Ambassador Luiz Gaspar da Silva, with his family and with the other people affected by the robbery,” says the note.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following the issue, assisting in the investigations, and maintains contact with the Embassy and consulates of Portugal to offer the appropriate support”, he added.

“Portuguese-Brazilian relations are strong and are based on the deep connection between peoples and on good collaboration between governments,” he continued.

Consul’s house was also invaded

A house next to the consulate and the residence of the consul himself were also robbed. The Civil Police informed that the case was registered with the 10th DP (Botafogo), and that an investigation had already been carried out.

Images from security cameras were also requested for analysis, and investigations, including in the woods near the consulate, were carried out in search of clues about the crime.

1 of 1 Consulate General of Portugal in Rio: bandits assaulted the place — Photo: Reproduction Consulate General of Portugal in Rio: bandits assaulted the place — Photo: Reproduction

the delegate Alexandre Herdy, from the 10th DP, also said that a team of investigators returned to the scene on Saturday afternoon to carry out a complementary survey.