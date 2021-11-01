Ituano draws with Criciúma, grants access and returns to Serie B after 15 seasons | ituano

Ituano will play in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship in 2022. The goalless draw against Criciúma, away from home, ensured the São Paulo team’s return to the second national division after 15 seasons.

It will be Ituano’s fifth participation in the Brazilian Series B in 74 years of existence. Champion of Serie C in 2003, Galo de Itu played in the second national division between 2004 and 2007. Two-time champion of São Paulo and one of the most traditional in São Paulo football, the team was without national division for some seasons, but managed to gain access in Serie D in 2019, hit the crossbar last season, but manages to move up again in 2021.

1 of 2 Cast of Ituano in the C Series of the 2021 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/Ituano FC Ituano Cast in the C Series of the 2021 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/Ituano FC

And the Ituano campaign throughout the C Series translates the results and access. In 23 games so far, there have been 12 wins, seven draws and four defeats. O utilization is just over 62%. Galo de Itu ends its participation in the quadrangular final next Saturday, when it hosts Botafogo-PB, at Novelli Júnior stadium.

Ituano can still confirm this Sunday its place in the final of Serie C to face Tombense. For this, it is enough that Botafogo-PB does not win the Paysandu in a duel played in Almeidão, in João Pessoa.

In the other group of the final quadrangular, Tombense guaranteed access and the best campaign that accredits him to decide the title. Novorizontino, Manaus and Ypiranga-RS compete for another spot in the last round.

2 of 2 A tie with Criciúma guaranteed Ituano’s access to the 2022 Series B — Photo: Caio Marcelo A tie with Criciúma guaranteed Ituano’s access to the 2022 Series B — Photo: Caio Marcelo

Four appearances in Series B

Brazilian champion of Serie C in 2003, Ituano played for four consecutive seasons in Serie B, between 2004 and 2007. And the club went from an almost access to Serie A until the fall to be without national division. Since 2016, however, the club managed to stay in some division of the Brazilian Championship until it managed to return to Serie B.

In the first participation of Galo de Itu in the national second division, in 2004, the team almost won the access. In the straight points, Rubro-Negro was in fourth place, guaranteeing a spot in the second phase. Elimination took place only in the tiebreaker criteria, and in those years Brasiliense and Fortaleza rose.

In 2005, the last year in which Serie B was played with two phases, one of straight points and one of knockouts, Ituano had a regular campaign and remained in the division without major problems: 33 points, four to more than the first teams in the relegation zone.