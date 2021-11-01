Japan and US worried about oil prices after Putin’s statement, Bloomberg says

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about the possibility of increasing oil prices to $100 (R$563) a barrel alarmed the United States, Japan and India, according to Bloomberg.

After Putin’s recent declaration, consuming countries began to exert stronger diplomatic pressure on OPEC+ to increase the extraction of the mineral resource, according to Bloomberg.

“The Biden administration is increasingly concerned about rising gasoline prices, which have reached the highest level in seven years. For several weeks it has been calling on OPEC+ to produce more oil,” the publication says.

Japan took an unusual step for him and joined in these calls. China remains silent but shares that opinion, according to the media.

“Official representatives from the US, Japan and India negotiated privately, and also spoke with other major oil consumers and exporting countries. The appeals started about three weeks ago, but in recent days they have increased after prices have risen to US$ 85 per barrel,” according to the publication.

On Monday (25), the price of US oil WTI rose to more than US$85 (R$479) per barrel for the first time since October 2014, December futures contacts are trading at US$85.03 (R$479). The price of Brent oil futures contacts rose to US$85.59 (R$482) per barrel.

Some OPEC+ member states, led by Saudi Arabia, highlighted the need to be careful about increasing oil extraction. Experts said that these statements were the cause of the rise in prices.

Due to the drop in oil demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, since May last year, OPEC+ has reduced extraction by 9.7 million barrels per day. As the situation stabilized, the terms of the agreement were being regulated.

Since August 2021 the alliance has increased extraction by 400,000 barrels a day each month, hoping to be released from its obligations by the end of September 2022.