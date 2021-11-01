João Lucas impresses in turnaround and has a rich and powerful ending

the end of Empire reserve surprises for John Lucas (Daniel Rocha). “Problem boy” of the Medeiros family, the boy will have a impressive outcome like successor of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in charge of the company.

In Globo’s 9pm plot, José Pedro (Caio Blat) will sink for good because of his greed. With all his hatred, he will kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) in the last few chapters and take her into captivity.

Upon discovering everything that his son did, José Alfredo – who by now will already know that the heir is the mysterious Fabrício Melgaço –, will decide to go to the place. Before going into the final showdown, however, the manager will elect João Lucas as his replacement in charge of the company.

“I’ve already decided what I’m going to do. My next step is to go after José Pedro. I’ll go after José Pedro even if it’s at the end of the world”, will fire the Commander. Joshua will say that he will not give him a weapon to face his son.

Successor of José Alfredo

José Alfredo will then claim that he does not need a weapon to face José Pedro. Distressed, João Lucas will want to go with his father, but he won’t accept. “I’ll go with you on this”, the boy will speak.

“No, you go to the Empire”, will determine the man in black. “How am I going to go to Império if the world is falling apart out there?”, will ask Du’s husband (Josiê Pessoa).

“Someone has to take care of business. Someone has to reassure employees when this news gets there, and say that Zé Pedro is our enemy”, will explain José Alfredo.

“I can’t afford it”, will argue John Lucas. “If you don’t have it, get it”, will order the Commander. “Your time has come, my son. I pass the responsibility on to you, my son”, will terminate it.

The end of João Lucas in Empire

The conversation will already have a tone of farewell between father and son. Afterwards, José Alfredo will leave accompanied by Josué and will go to what will be the final clash with José Pedro. Meanwhile, João Lucas will be sad and with tears in his eyes.

The clash between the Commander and the greedy son will come to a tragic end. The businessman will end up being killed by his own heir. José Pedro will end up in prison.

only man in the family, João Lucas will become José Alfredo’s successor and will run the family business. In the last chapter, he will appear with Du and the children alongside the family.

The finale of the Empire rerun will air on November 6th.