Joe Biden says he is ‘disappointed’ with China and Russia for lack of commitment to climate change

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said he is “disappointed” with the China and Russia. According to the American, the reason is the lack of support for the fight against the climate crisis, since these nations did not commit themselves during the summit of the G20, to limit global warming to 1.5 °C. “The disappointment is related to the fact that Russia and China have not expressed themselves in terms of commitments to face the climate change“, said the world leader, who also criticized the absence of Saudi Arabia. The G20 summit, which brought together representatives of the 20 largest economies in the world, took place hours before the opening of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to limit global warming to 1.5°C and to end funding for new coal plants abroad, although they did not set a specific year to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions. However, neither China nor Russia participated in the talks. Together, the countries are responsible for emitting more than 40% of the gases we release into the atmosphere. “This effort will require us to continue to focus on what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing and what Saudi Arabia is not doing,” added Biden.

