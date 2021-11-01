Joe Biden says US will cut a gigaton of polluting gases by 2030 | COP 26

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, participated in the first day of the conference of the United Nations (UN) in Glasgow, United Kingdom, this Monday (1st).
He said his country will cut greenhouse gas emissions by a gigaton by 2030 — that is, one billion tons at the opening of COP26.
The US today published its long-term strategy to reach the zero emissions target by 2050.
Joe Biden, USA, during the first day of COP26 in Glasgow, November 1, 2021 — Photo: Yves Herman / POOL / AFP
“There is an incredible opportunity for all of us. It is a turning point in world history. We can create a clean future and good jobs and opportunities in the world. We can raise the standard of living in the world. It is a moral and economic demand,” he said.
Biden also said that rich countries need to help emerging ones more so that they accelerate the transition from polluting energy sources to clean ones.
He cited diversification of sources several times during his speech.
He said the US will lead by example — however, his predecessor, Donald Trump, took the country out of the Treaty of Paris.