Jorge Jesus flirts with Flamengo and should return, says journalist | International

Jorge Jesus is speculated on Flamengo

the passage of Jorge Jesus

for Flamengo he marked the hearts of the Rubro-Negros fans who, turn and move, ask for the return of the mister. However, according to Portuguese journalist Luís Pedro Sousa, from the “Record” newspaper, the wish of the Flamengo fans may soon be fulfilled.

Sousa says the coach never stopped flirting with Flamengo, and his return to the club, where he made history, should happen soon.

“Jorge Jesus, as he has done again, is winking at Flamengo. I remember an interview with Jorge Jesus when he arrived at Benfica. In this conversation, in July of last year, he showed pride, satisfaction for returning to Benfica, but I invite people to review the interview. He spent most of his time saying he missed Flamengo, always winking at Flamengo. Jorge Jesus, and here I’m doing ‘futurology’, he’ll end up coming back to Flamengo, we just have to see when,” Sousa told “CMTV”

Also according to the journalist, Jorge Jesus should only have his contract renewed with Benfica if he wins the Portuguese title and another cup. It is worth remembering that the ‘Eagles’ are going through an irregular moment in the season, with only two victories in the last six games.

“[Os maus resultados] they will feed the continuity or not of Jorge Jesus’ soap opera. He is in the last year of his contract. Benfica has not yet taken a step towards the renewal of this contract. Benfica will see at the end of the season, for sure, whether or not it’s worth renewing with Jorge Jesus. And I think it’s only worth renewing if Benfica are Portuguese champions and win another title,” he concluded.