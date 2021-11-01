Journalists are assaulted in Rome by Bolsonaro security guards

Men guarding the president in the Italian capital punched and pushed reporters. Globo says Bolsonaro’s “belligerent rhetoric” against journalists “is at the root of this type of attack.” they were doing the security of the Brazilian head of state while walking in the center of the Italian capital.







Internationally isolated, Bolsonaro has starred in Rome’s empty schedule and spent part of his time on tours Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The attacks were directed at journalists from Globo, Folha de S. Paulo and UOL.

The first incident involved Folha’s journalist Ana Estela de Sousa Pinto, who reported being pushed by a security guard while waiting in front of the Brazilian embassy in the Italian capital, where Bolsonaro is staying.

Shortly thereafter, Bolsonaro left the building and took an impromptu walk to meet a few dozen supporters massing in front of the embassy. A riot broke out on the spot.

At this point, journalists approached to try to ask questions and were violently removed. Globo correspondent Leonardo Monteiro questioned Bolsonaro about why the president did not attend the G20 events this Sunday morning.

“Is it Globo? You have no shame…”, said Bolsonaro.

Monteiro was then punched in the stomach by a security guard and violently pushed.

Journalist Jamil Chad, from UOL, began filming the violence against journalists. Just then, a security guard pushed him away, grabbed his arm to twist it, and took his cell phone. Soon after, he threw the device at one of the corners of the street, according to the journalist’s account.

Chad also questioned Bolsonaro as to why he will not go to the Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. The president replied: “I don’t owe you satisfaction.”

Even before the start of the riot, a Globo assistant waiting to record images of the president was intimidated and was the target of cries of “infiltration” by supporters of the president.

With the turmoil, the ride from Bolsonaro took about ten minutes.

The Brazilian president went to Rome to participate in the G20 summit. In contrast to other leaders, his schedule has been quite empty, and the president has been spending a good deal of his time on outings and meeting with supporters. This was Bolsonaro’s third outing on the streets of the Italian capital in three days.

The aggressive behavior of the security guards was not extended to the president’s supporters. According to a journalist from BBC Brazil, people with the colors of Brazil were allowed to approach the president. Some of the supporters also cursed and intimidated reporters.

According to the journalists’ reports, it was not clear whether those responsible for the attacks were police officers or private security guards.

This is not the first incident involving physical and verbal assaults on journalists that Bolsonaro has been displeased with.

In January, a report released by the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) pointed out that Bolsonaro carried out 175 attacks against the press in 2020. In May of that year, in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the president ordered a Folha journalist to “shut up”. In August of the same year, he told a journalist that he “wanted to fill your mouth with beatings, okay? You bastard.”

Physical and verbal attacks by the president’s supporters are also common, which often encourage the attacks.

In July of this year, the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) included Bolsonaro in a list of 37 leaders from around the world that the organization considers “predators of press freedom”. The list also includes the heads of state of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and of China, Xi Jinping.

Vehicles condemn this Sunday’s attacks

After the attacks, the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo released a statement condemning the attitude of the president’s security guards. “Folha repudiates the attacks suffered by reporter Ana Estela de Sousa Pinto and other journalists in Rome, yet another unacceptable attack by President Jair Bolsonaro on the professional press.”

“This regrettable episode is a direct reflection of the president’s actions. The behavior of the security guards mirrors that of Bolsonaro, who reacts with violence to those who simply fulfill their role by following in his footsteps and submitting him to a contradiction that he always seeks to avoid,” said Murilo Garavello, content director at UOL.

Rede Globo, in turn, pointed out that “it is President Jair Bolsonaro’s belligerent rhetoric against journalists that is at the root of this type of attack.”

“Globo vehemently condemns the aggression against its correspondent Leonardo Monteiro and other colleagues in Rome and demands a complete assessment of responsibilities.

Who hired the security guards? Who gave them the guidance to drive journalists away with the use of force? Will those responsible be punished? Globo is seeking information on the procedures necessary to request an investigation from the Italian authorities.

At the moment, there is the emphatic repudiation, the unrestricted solidarity with Leonardo Monteiro and other fellow journalists from other vehicles, and an observation: President Jair Bolsonaro’s belligerent rhetoric against journalists is at the root of this type of attack.

This rhetoric will not impede the legitimate work of the press. Questions will continue to be asked, the President’s actions will continue to be tracked and recorded. It is the duty of professional journalism. But this rhetoric can have even more serious consequences. And the person in charge will be the president”, concludes Globo.

jps (ots)