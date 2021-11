Bolsonaro arrives at the Brazilian Embassy in Italy on October 29 for the G20 meeting| Photo: JOSE DIAS/PR

Some Brazilian journalists covering Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Rome denounced this Sunday (31) that the president’s bodyguards attacked and intimidated them while covering a demonstration in support of the president in the streets of the Italian capital.

According to reports, the attacks took place when Bolsonaro left the Brazilian embassy in Italy, located in Navona square, to walk around and greet Brazilian supporters. As shown in some videos recorded by reporters, Italian security guards, some of them police officers, although they did not identify themselves as such, tried to impede the journalists’ work, pushing them off the streets while Bolsonaro took pictures and talked to Brazilian citizens.

UOL correspondent Jamil Chad confirmed what had happened to Efe Agency and added that a TV Globo producer was pushed, while a security agent twisted her arm and took the phone with which she had recorded one of the attacks. In the end, after the rest of the journalists reprimanded the agent, he threw the phone on the floor that was retrieved by the professional. Chad said the 12 reporters outside the embassy will report what happened to Italian police.

In a statement, Globo said it was seeking information on the procedures necessary to request an investigation from the Italian authorities. The station also attributed the security guards’ violence to “President Jair Bolsonaro’s belligerent rhetoric against journalists.”