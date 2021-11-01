Journalists report attacks in pro-Bolsonaro act after G20 meeting in Rome

Brazilian journalists reported attacks during an act in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the last day of the G20 summit, in Rome, this Sunday (31).

Around 6 pm (local time, 2 pm in Brasília), Bolsonaro left the Brazilian embassy and walked, accompanied by security guards and several supporters. In total, there were seven journalists at the scene, and three reported that they were assaulted.

Leonardo Monteiro, from TV Globo, said that after asking questions while the president was walking, an Italian security guard punched him in the stomach and immobilized him. He said that despite the punch, he didn’t get hurt.

Jamil Chad, from the UOL website, was filming with his cell phone the same security guard who would have punched the TV Globo reporter. The security guard then took the cell phone and threw it on the ground.

Ana Estela, from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, said that she was trying to get closer to the president, who was standing still, to take pictures on her cell phone, but was also pushed by another Italian police officer.

The head of security, who is Italian, told the CNN that he was not authorized to speak the name, claiming that security guards had initially asked journalists to step aside while the president was walking. He also said that, in Italy, shouting or non-compliance with a police authority is not allowed.

THE CNN contacted the Communication Department to find out if the police are from the Italian government or hired by the embassy. Until the last update of this article, there was no return.

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)