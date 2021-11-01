Killed gang members operating in MG would flee in a false-bottomed truck, says PRF | South of Minas

“It is a new factor in relation to the actions of these criminals. It is a trailer, with a secret compartment under the body, prepared to transport several people. It can help the Judiciary Police in investigations, because one of the big doubts that occurred after the actions of these gangs was where these people went, or where they left the crime scenes, as they often set fire to the burned vehicles they used”, highlighted Aristides Júnior, head of communication at the Federal Highway Police in Minas Gerais.

According to Júnior, who is also a PRF inspector, the truck was located simultaneously with the action of the Military Police and the Federal Highway Police in Varginha, which ended up with 25 members of the bank robbery gang.

1 of 3 A truck with false bottom that would serve to escape members of a bank robbery gang was seized by the PRF in Muzambinho (MG) — Photo: Divulgação/PRF A truck with false bottom that would serve to escape members of a bank robbery gang was seized by the PRF in Muzambinho (MG) — Photo: Divulgação/PRF

“We had already made a very intense reinforcement in the South of Minas region. During the rounds of the specialized teams, the presence of this truck was detected in an unusual location. When trying to make the approach, small factors were discovered that led to really discovering this trailer”, he said.

The seizure of the vehicle, according to the inspector, can help for future police approaches due to the secret compartment of difficult access in the truck.

“With this type of situation identified in the truck, we can discover that a vehicle can transport several assailants without arousing the curiosity of the police, as there is a compartment under the body and over this compartment they carry a normal load. If the police officer does not have the curiosity to open the body, in this case a tipper, which is a difficult body to get up and open, they would go unnoticed”, he said.

The joint operation between the Military Police, the Federal Highway Police and the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) resulted in the death of 25 suspects of belonging to a bank robbery gang this Sunday (31) in Varginha (MG). According to the PM, the suspects would be specialists in this type of crime.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the confrontations with the men took place in two different places located in two exits from the city. In the first, the suspects attacked the PRF and PM teams, with 18 criminals dying on the spot. In a second farm, according to the PRF, another part of the gang was found and in this place, after an intense exchange of fire, seven suspects died.

In all, 26 weapons, two adapters, 5,059 ammunition, 116 magazines, bulletproof helmets, various explosives, 12 ballistic vests, seven radio communicators, 12 gallons of gasoline of 18 liters each and four gallons of diesel of 100 liters each were seized. . Among the weapons, there was a point 50, as well as rifles and grenades. At least 12 stolen vehicles that were with the gang were recovered.

The Military Police of Varginha revealed that the suspects had rented a site in the region of the rural neighborhood of Flora to stay close to the Military Police Battalion and thus carry out the action.

Police even confirmed that 26 men had been killed in the clash, but later backtracked and said the official number is 25 dead. According to police, the suspects were killed after clashing with the police. All involved were aged between 25 and 40 years.