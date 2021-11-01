know about this serious disease that causes blisters

Generalized pustular psoriasis is one of the most severe and rare forms of this autoimmune and inflammatory disease. In extreme cases, it can lead to death, according to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

In Brazil, it is estimated that at least 1,458 patients present signs and symptoms of this pathology, according to data from the Information Technology Department of the Unified Health System (Datasus). It is worth noting, however, that it is a non-contagious disease.

Patients suffering from pustular psoriasis have red skin lesions accompanied by pus-filled blisters called pustules. When these blisters break, sores appear.

According to the SBD, general cases of psoriasis are caused by genetic predisposition, precipitated by environmental or behavioral factors.

But crises can be triggered by some triggers, such as discontinuing the use of medications, sunburn, the presence of viral infections (including rhinoviruses and coronaviruses), stress and pregnancy.

The danger is also in the use of oral corticosteroids, which can, for example, transform psoriasis vulgaris into pustular psoriasis, according to dermatologist Gleison Vieira Duarte, one of the coordinators of the National Campaign for Awareness on Psoriasis, promoted by the SBD.

“These drugs can be used inadvertently, either by self-medication or lack of knowledge about the non-indication of corticosteroids in psoriasis vulgaris”, he says.

“In this case, we call it corticosteroid-induced generalized pustular psoriasis. Some other drugs can also, in rare cases, cause this induction, such as antidepressants, lithium, among others”, he adds.

Symptoms

Gleison Duarte also points out that psoriasis, in the most severe cases, can be painful and life-threatening. “The manifestations of pustular psoriasis may only be on the skin. They can be distributed in any part of the body, which is why they are called generalized pustular psoriasis, with or without the presence of symptoms”, he says.

In this case, there may be fever and malaise, or symptoms that may lead to hospitalization. “In 7% of cases, patients with the generalized form may die, which is closely associated with changes in dehydration, secondary infections and changes in electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, among others,” he explained.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis of pustular psoriasis is clinical. “In cases of difficulty, a biopsy is performed, followed by histopathological examination. Subsidiary exams are also usually carried out, for example, to rule out other skin health problems”, explains dermatologist Ricardo Romiti, from SBD.

Credit: Panyawatt/istock The manifestations of pustular psoriasis can be distributed in any part of the body

Treatment

For SBD specialists, there are treatments that can be used for generalized pustular psoriasis. However, due to the rarity of the disease, all these treatments are with off-label drugs, that is, those that do not follow the indications approved in the package insert. Furthermore, they are adapted from the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris.

“We have preferentially chosen drugs with rapid onset, such as cyclosporine and infliximab, which are for off-label use, but acitretin and methotrexate are also used when there is the possibility of using slower-onset drugs”, adds Gleison Scallop.

Ricardo Romiti explained that in the same way that there are immunobiological treatments for the control of plaque psoriasis, new immunobiological treatments for the control of generalized pustular psoriasis are being developed.

“These drugs are not yet available on the market, but they are at an advanced stage of study and seem to have a very satisfactory efficacy and safety profile. While these drugs do not reach the market, in these more serious cases we end up using the same immunobiologicals that we have approved for psoriasis to try to control the condition”.