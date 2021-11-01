know how to enjoy the best of this herb







Versatile, it fights everything from menstrual cramps and stress to arthritis problems – Shutterstock. Photo: João Bidu

Do you know those days when tiredness comes for real? The rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) becomes an option, as it stimulates the body and sends fatigue away. Rosemary is popularly used for poor digestion and relief from tiredness. But the benefits of this plant are many, both for the body and the mind. Also widely used in cooking, it stimulates the digestion of fat, reduces the formation of gas, protects the liver and relieves menstrual cramps.

When it comes to respiratory problems, rosemary acts as an expectorant, a real relief for coughing up mucus. It is also able to scavenge free radicals from the body. Thanks to its analgesic power, if applied in the form of compresses, it reduces the pain of rheumatism and has a healing action.

the ideal dose

To guarantee the medicinal effects of rosemary, it is possible to use it dry or fresh. In the first option, 1 shallow teaspoon of leaves is enough for 1 cup of water. If fresh rosemary is the option, 1 shallow teaspoon of the leaves, with a piece of branch of approximately 5cm, is ideal for each cup (tea). Drink 1 or 2 cups (tea) of the drink a day. But remember, rosemary should not be consumed by pregnant women in home remedies.

Ingredients:

1 cup (tea) of water

1 teaspoon of rosemary

Way of doing:

Boil the water and add the herb. Cover and leave for 5 minutes. Drink then.

Herbal tea with rosemary for arthritis

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon of fresh rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon of fresh boldo leaves

1/2 teaspoon of dried chamomile leaves and flowers

1/2 teaspoon of dried carqueja leaves

1 liter of water

Honey to taste

Way of doing:

In a saucepan, place the herbs and water and bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Wait for it to warm, strain and sweeten with honey to taste. Drink 1 cup (tea) after main meals (lunch and dinner).

Aromatic rosemary tea for menstrual cramps

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of dried chamomile leaves and flowers

1/2 tablespoon of fresh fennel seeds

1/2 tablespoon of fresh rosemary branches

2 cups (250ml each) of boiling water

Way of doing:

In a pan, place the chamomile, fennel and rosemary. Pour in boiling water, cover and leave sweltering for 5 minutes. Then strain and drink 2 glasses (200ml each) a day.

To relieve premenstrual tension (TPM)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of dried fennel seeds

2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary branches

1/2 liter of water

Way of doing:

Bring the fennel, rosemary and water to a boil for 5 minutes. Turn off, wait for it to warm and strain. Sweeten with honey to taste and drink up to 2 cups (tea) a day.

Contraindications!

Despite the benefits it brings to the body, there are restrictions on the consumption of rosemary tea. In high doses, the drink can cause gastritis and nephritis (inflammation of the kidney). The tea is contraindicated in cases of diabetes, hypertension, pregnancy, inflammatory skin diseases and prostate hypertrophy.

Boldo is not recommended for patients with acute hepatitis and, in excessive doses, can cause nausea, dizziness, agitation, hallucinations and convulsions.

Chamomile, in high doses, can trigger nausea, vomiting, excitement and insomnia and, in sensitive people, can cause contact dermatitis.