Landing this afternoon, the world’s largest passenger plane arrives in Brazil

Image: SBGR Live





At 5:11 pm this Sunday, October 31, nine minutes before the scheduled time, the Emirates Airbus A380, brand A6-EUV, landed at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. The arrival of the aircraft, completing flight EK-261, establishes the return of the largest passenger plane in the world to the largest South American airport, after a hiatus of almost a year and a half.

Before the pandemic, Emirates was the only company to operate with such a model in Brazil and this should remain from now on, as there are no plans for any other airline to incorporate it in flights to our country, as many have already retired fully or partially the model.

The arrival of the superjumbo was broadcast live on YouTube channels SBGR Live and Golf Oscar Romeo, which totaled more than 8,000 spectators at the time of landing.

The aircraft allocated for the re-debut service was the A6-EUV, a specimen delivered to Emirates in November 2017, therefore almost completing 4 years of commercial operations. Out of curiosity, this was the hundredth A380 to be received by Emirates. It has a capacity of 515 passengers.

The images that illustrate this article are from the SBGR Live channel.



