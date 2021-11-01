Last words of director killed by Alec Baldwin are revealed

The last words of Halyna Hutchins, killed by an accidental shot by Alec Baldwin, to the Rust film crew were revealed this Monday (1st/11). According to the LA Times newspaper, the director of photography treated the adverse situation with good humor.

“That wasn’t good. It was not good”, revealed the Californian newspaper. This happened while someone else was screaming for a doctor to help her.

Reports point out that Hutchins tripped backwards and fell into the arms of a staff member and director Joel Souza, who was also hit in the shoulder by the shot.

“What the fuck was that? This is burning!” Joel would have said. Alec Baldwin, in turn, would have been surprised by the whole scene and said: “What the hell is going on?”

Vent

Actor Alec Baldwin answered questions from fans after being followed by a group of paparazzi on Saturday (10/30) and vented for the first time on the tragic death of the director of photography.

To the group, Baldwin lamented the episode and claimed that Halyna was his friend. “She was my friend […] The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started filming, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. [que também foi ferido pelo disparo]. We were a really, really oiled crew making a movie, and then this horrible thing happened,” he said.

