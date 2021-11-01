LBFF 2021: “The best LBFF to win”, says Lobato | free fire

B4 is the great champion of LBFF 6, the last edition of the Brazilian League of Free Fire in 2021. Along with the cup, the team still boasts the best campaign in the history of the competition: in addition to 789 points during the qualifying phase, the team added 111 points in the grand final, totaling 900 points throughout the championship. In an exclusive conversation with the ge , Yago.exe and Lobato commented on the preparation for the grand final, the thrill of playing in person, and projections for the future of the scenario.

1 out of 5 B4 with the LBFF cup 6 — Photo: Publicity/Garena B4 with the LBFF 6 cup — Photo: Publicity/Garena

+ LBFF 2021 Final: B4 makes history and is unprecedented champion

+ LBFF 2021: Will is Brabo da Galera and MTS is MVP

First of all, it’s worth mentioning the little mystery in the title decision: B4 came in the last fall with the lead, and LOUD was quickly eliminated, leaving the Bastards in a good position to win. However, Vivo Keyd made an incredible comeback, securing the Booyah of the final match and leaving a flea behind the ear for everyone involved:

— I had an ounce of doubt in my head because I didn’t remember the difference in score we had in relation to them […] At the time, there was that nervousness whether they had passed us or not. We just prayed and waited for the result to come out – Lobato confesses.

Yago.exe, in turn, was a little more confident:

— I thought: ‘Brother, if Loud didn’t score a lot, and Keyd only got 6 kills, it’s quite possible for us to be champion.’ It was said and done, it took two, three minutes and they announced us as champions – reports the player.

2 out of 5 B4 gets emotional with LBFF title 6 — Photo: Disclosure/Garena B4 gets emotional with LBFF title 6 — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

Despite the optimism, both confirm that they were only sure of the title when the presenter CamilotaXP announced B4 as champion.

life’s first face-to-face

None of the B4 players had experience playing in person. The LBFF 6 grand final was their first time on stage, but they guarantee the nervousness was under control:

— It was our first experience playing in person and many of the teams disbelieved us because of it. But we worked a lot, we entered very calmly from the beginning. Everyone was very confident and, thank God, everything worked out,” says Lobato.

3 out of 5 Lobato, B4 Free Fire player — Photo: Bruno Álvares and Jessica Liar/Garena Lobato, B4 Free Fire player — Photo: Bruno Álvares and Jessica Liar/Garena

Yago.exe complements, approving the atmosphere of the stage and telling one of the ways B4 prepared itself: training face to face with the emulator team.

— I really liked it because it’s more adrenaline, whether there’s more pressure or not, but the team was well prepared, Machado [técnico] prepared us a lot. As we were playing in person against the emulators, one in front of the other, this ended up helping a lot – explains the player.

Does not having a Worlds make a difference?

LBFF 6 was not valid for an international competition; the Free Fire World Series scheduled for November was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Brazilian teams would not have a chance to regain their crown on foreign soil. For B4, however, the competition still had a great taste:

— Like it or not, everyone who plays the LBFF dreams of being champion. It would be great if there was a world championship or some other championship that was worth it, like a continental or something like that, but I think it tastes the same,” says Yago.exe.

4 out of 5 Yago, B4 Free Fire player — Photo: Bruno Álvares and Jessica Liar/Garena Yago, B4 Free Fire player — Photo: Bruno Álvares and Jessica Liar/Garena

— It was the return of the classroom, right? Everyone wanted to win. There might not be a place for anything, but as it was the return of the classroom, everyone wanted to win. For me, the best LBFF to win was this one – shot the player.

Asked about the reasons for the team to have achieved such an incredible and consistent performance, both give a simple answer: the team’s union was the key to getting the 900 points and placing itself in the history of Free Fire.

— Inside the fall, one supports the other. If one is bad, another goes and animates the team, takes responsibility. I think that, wanting it or not, had a lot of influence during the championship. Everyone was confident, killing well,” says Yago.exe.

Lobato follows the same line:

— We worked on the team’s union from the beginning, you know. We arrived very prepared and developed a very solid work throughout the championship. Everyone was very united, no one fought, one helped the other, I think this was crucial for us to have such a good performance – he adds.

Projections for the future of the scenario

The runner-up Vivo Keyd was widely praised by the players. The team’s recovery trajectory in the grand final was worthy of applause, and the bi-championship did not come by an insignificant difference, of just three points. Lobato and Yago.exe place Keyd among some of the teams that always give work, and that could be a danger for the next year, if they keep the cast:

— If these guys [Keyd] not splitting up will be a very strong team, and, for me, Fluxo, LOUD and Corinthians are three very strong teams as well. I’m sure all the finals are work, all of them. There’s none that they don’t give you work,” says Lobato.

5 out of 5 Keyd, from Modestia, is a team to keep an eye on the future — Photo: Bruno Álvares and Jéssica Liar/Garena Keyd, from Modestia, is a team to keep an eye on the future — Photo: Bruno Álvares and Jéssica Liar/Garena

Still, B4 aims to achieve hegemony and repeat the LBFF title; among all five editions, no organization has managed to raise two trophies. In players, only JapaBKR won two titles: