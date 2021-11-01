Leaked audio shows that Mauricio Souza was fired for homophobia

In a leaked audio, the director of Minas Tênis Clube said he fired the player Maurício Souza for feeling ‘thank you’

The case involving the player’s resignation Maurício Souza from Minas Tênis Clube won new chapters this weekend, thanks to a leaked audio, with content released by the site UOL.

In the audio, the volleyball director, Elói Lacerda de Oliveira, stated that the player was not fired for homophobia, but because the club was ‘forced to dismiss him’ to protect the club and the player.

“He wasn’t fired because he’s homophobic, because he’s not homophobic. What he said was a personal statement from him. He was sent away for his protection. And he received his salary in full and the protection of Minas”, said the leader.

“We were forced to dismiss Maurício, otherwise he would be destroyed, ok? And let everyone know that we’ve paid his contract in full by May. He was not helpless. He received his salary all in advance and we did it because we didn’t have support”, he added, revealing that the player’s salary was paid.

Furthermore, Eloi also criticized the LGBTQIA+ movement, placing it as a ‘radical community’.

“We have to learn to be proactive and not reactive. These radical communities they are active. They were at Melitta’s presidency in Germany, they were at Fiat in Betim, there in Italy, right? And we were literally surrendered, everything we did we did, we were simply defeated, because there were thousands of demonstrations against Minas, against Maurício”, he said.