Leandro Hassum on SBT? Outside Globo, actor gets pie in his face at ‘Passa ou Ressa’ | Television

Leandro HassumPlayback/SBT

Published 10/31/2021 16:59 | Updated 10/31/2021 5:21 PM

Rio – Out of Globo since 2019, Leandro Hassum returned to the small screen on a different channel: SBT. The 48-year-old actor took part in “Passa ou Repass” on “Domingo Legal” this morning, got pie in his face and surprised the network’s audience, who commented a lot on the web.

In the competition led by the presenter Celso Portiolli, Hassum was alongside the singer Vitão and the comedian Marlei Cevada. The other team was formed by Aniel Nascimento, Anderson Bizzocchi and Elidio Sanna, from the Barbixas group.

“I haven’t watched open TV for a long time. Does anyone explain to me what Leandro Hassum is fixing from his life on SBT playing gymkhana with Celso Portiolli and Vitão?”, asked a netizen. “Leandro Hassum, what are you doing on SBT?” asked another viewer.

“The new times have arrived: who would have thought to see Leandro Hassum on SBT, huh?!”, wrote a third. “People who watch SBT more than others aren’t used to seeing Hassum and Vitão on TV. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Vitão!”