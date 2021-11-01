LeBron Becomes Freddy Krueger and Leads NBA Monster Team on Halloween | nba

LeBron James became Freddy Krueger and led a team of monsters from the Los Angeles Lakers at a Halloween party that included teammates Russel Westbrook from Chucky the Toy Killer and unrecognizable Anthony Davis in a Candyman mask. With a history of Halloween costumes that include Jason from Friday 13, Pennywise, the scary clown of It, and Edward Scissorhands, Lebron has once again gone to great lengths to bet on a classic horror movie character. This time, he was like the protagonist of The nightmare time, in a bearded version of Freddy Krueger.

In the post on his official Instagram account, LeBron even compared his image to that of the original Freddy, showing the quality of the makeup.

At the same party, his teammates Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook also bet on movie characters. Westbrook was dressed up as Chucky from the movie Killer toy, and his wife, Nina, was from Chucky’s bride.

Russell “Chucky” Westbrook even filmed and posted in his stories an excerpt of the party with LeBron “Krueger” James alongside Anthony “Candyman” Davis. See the video:

But the NBA Halloween isn’t just Lakers. Athletes from other teams also decided to scare fans in other cities. JaVale McGee, for example, sought inspiration from TV, and traded the classics for the Korean hit of the moment, the series Round 6 (or Squid Game). The Phoenix Suns pivot arrived at the arena for the game all dressed up as one of the guards from the deadly games that take place on the show.

Back to the classics, Karl-Anthony Towns opted for the traditional Big Bad Wolf costume, with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods pairing up as an already injured Little Red Riding Hood, probably on his way to transformation after contact with the werewolf-looking wolf. A costume-homage to his own team, the Minnesota Timberwolves (a “timber wolf” is a species of gray wolf).