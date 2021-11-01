Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha poses in a bikini on the farm

Poliana Rocha, woman of Leonardo, caught the attention of internet users by sharing beautiful bikini photos on your Instagram this Sunday (31). In the records, the businesswoman appears fully enjoying the sunny day at Fazenda Talismã, property of the country singer’s family.

In the records, Poliana highlighted her beautiful curves and shaped body while posing sitting on a rustic table. To complement the look, the influencer wore sunglasses and a blue beach cap.

“Life can be simple… It’s just knowing how to appreciate the right things”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. Already in the comments, fans and admirers of Leonardo’s wife quickly left a lot of affectionate compliments for her.

“Beautiful”, commented Graciele Lacerda. “Perfect,” said Jessica Beatriz Costa, Leonardo’s daughter. “Wonderful”, praised a follower. “Most beautiful muse”, commented another internet user. “Beautiful”, highlighted a young man. “Simply beautiful”, wrote another fan.

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

