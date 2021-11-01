Linking new name to Facebook scandals is ridiculous, says Zuckerberg – 10/31/2021

Since Thursday (28), the Facebook group, also responsible for WhatsApp and Instagram, has a new name: Meta. To explain the change and plans for the company — which involve creating the metaverse, a virtual world — social network founder Mark Zuckerberg gave a rare interview to site North American specialized in technology The Verge.

According to him, the social network Facebook continues to exist under the same name. With the news, Zuckerberg won another position: president of Meta.

Tilt gathered below 7 main points about the conversation:

1. Mark Zuckerberg will not leave the company

The name change from Facebook to Meta was much compared to what Google applied in 2015, when it created a new corporation, Alphabet, to manage all of the company’s businesses. A few years after the announcement, Larry Page and Sergey Brin gave up Alphabet and handed the company over to a new CEO.

Zuckerberg does not have the same intention. “I don’t know how long I want to keep doing this,” he said. “I can say that I am very excited for the next chapters of what we are building. I don’t see it as part of the plan to go in that direction. [de deixar a empresa].”

2. New name has nothing to do with recent scandals

Some may believe that the name Meta came about only to stifle the fact that Facebook has become in recent weeks the target of complaints about how it handles complex situations in the behavior of its users and accusations that it only cares about money, but according to Zuckerberg, there is no relationship. “We started this all well before the current cycle [de más notícias]“, he said.

“Even though I think some people might want to make this connection, I think it’s kind of ridiculous. At the very least, I think this is not the environment in which you would want to introduce a new brand,” he said.

3. Changing your name was an old plan

Zuckerberg had wanted to change his company name for a long time. Initially, when Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012, but the name was kept. The same thing happened years later, when the company bought WhatsApp in 2014.

Zuckerberg said he discussed the change with other high-ranking officials before hitting the hammer.

“I formally started the project earlier this year. It was just over six months ago. But this is a debate we’ve been having for a long time within the company, about whether we should do this.”

4. It didn’t make sense to remain Facebook

In the mind of the founder of Facebook, the brand name no longer made sense after taking control of other platforms.

“It always felt strange to me to have a brand that should only represent a social network and put it elsewhere. I wasn’t sure what the benefit of that was,” he explained.

The goal of Meta (formerly Facebook) is to set a focus for the company on the metaverse and the development of virtual reality.

5. Meta is a technology company

Zuckerberg made it clear that Meta is not a company that produces social media, but technology. “People think we’re a social media company, but the way we see ourselves is that we’re a technology company, developing technology to help people connect with each other,” he said.

“Everyone is trying to work on how people interact with technology, while we build technologies so that people can interact with each other,” he added.

6. Social media is not dead

Despite all the tech talk, Zuckerberg also stressed that the new brand will focus on being “the best at building social networking apps.”

7. Zuckerberg is optimistic

Despite the jokes and distrust of Facebook raised in recent years, Zuckerberg is confident in plans to create what the company calls “the future of the internet”.

“The feeling is very positive internally, I think more and more people are very excited about it all,” he said. This year alone, the investment foreseen in the metaverse is around US$ 10 billion.