Lo Santos is again listed for a Corinthians game after four months

Defender Léo Santos goes to a Corinthians game for the first time in more than four months. This is the clash against Chapecoense, valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. The player is one of 24 related by Sylvinho for the match, which takes place at 9:30 pm on Monday.

Léo has not been on the list of related since June, when he was one of the options for the game against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil. The four-month limbo was caused by inconclusive anti-doping and a return to fitness. In addition, in September, the defender made two matches for the Under-23, valid for the Brasileirão de Aspirantes.

The 22-year-old player had been passed over in Corinthians’ last game, against Internacional. Even without João Victor, who was suspended, Sylvinho chose to go to Porto Alegre without a defender on the bench. Raul Gustavo was the substitute and who was left as an option was Xavier, who has already trained in the position.

For the game against Chapecoense, Xavier is suspended, as he received a red card at Beira-Rio. Thus, the coach of Timão took four options for the team’s defense, being Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Léo Santos. In the current season, Léo played only four games with the alvinegra shirt, all during the São Paulo Championship, under the command of Vagner Mancini.

