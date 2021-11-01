Londrina and Operário breathe in the fight against relegation

Coach Ricardo Catalá celebrated a lot of comeback victory over Avaí, on Friday. (Andre Jonsson/OFEC)

The 32nd round was good for two teams from Paraná that are fighting to stay in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Operário and Londrina won their commitments against Avaí and Confiança, respectively, and continue to fight relegation to the third division of national football.

The Phantom, by the way, practically guaranteed its permanence in the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals next year by guaranteeing its second straight victory in the second division. Turning around, they beat Avaí by 2×1 last Friday, in Ponta Grossa, reached 41 points and opened six for Londrina, which is the first team within the ZR of the national competition.

Londrina, on the other hand, guaranteed a fundamental victory in the fight against relegation. In the direct confrontation against Confiança, Tubarão went to Aracaju and beat the Sergipe team 2-0 with goals from Zeca and Roberto in the first half, reached 35 points and equaled Brusque’s score, which is the first out of ZR , but has two more wins.

In the next round, when they face Remo, this Tuesday (2nd), in Belém, Tubarão has the chance to leave the relegation zone after a long time. And you can achieve this feat even with a draw. But for that, you’ll have to root for Brusque to lose at home to Nautico.

At the end of the 32 games, Londrina has, according to the website Infobola, owned by mathematician Tristão Garcia, 73% of relegation risk to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. On the other hand, Operário, breathing much easier after the last two victories, has a 3% risk of playing in the third division in 2022.