Lotofácil 2362 draws the R$1.5 million prize today, Monday; see how to play (11/01)

Top Stories

Dill: discover the benefits of this herb for our health

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

THE lotof easy draw today, the contest 2362 with a prize of BRL 1.5 million, follow all the details of this and other games here, in the section lotteries of Tech News.

Follow the draw of the lotof easy 2362 by the digital channels of the Savings Bank: Youtube and Facebook. In addition, you can follow the broadcast via TV network. The draw takes place in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo at 20h.

THE lotof easy 2362 is the easiest Lottery to win, which has given out many prizes over the years. You can bet until 7pm today through the Cash and Accredited Online Lotteries.

Also check here: Lotomania draws contest 2231 today/Monday, prize of R$ 500 thousand.

lotof easy 2362: see how to bet.

First, the lotof easy draw contests every day, monday to saturday. bet on lotof easy 2362 in the Lottery Houses, Cash Lottery Online or Accredited Online Lotteries.

Therefore, to place your bet on the lotof easy 2362 just choose 15 numbers and mark on the steering wheel/card. The value of the bet is BRL 2.5 in Caixa Lotteries, in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

Don’t miss it! Quina draws today the contest 5695, prize of R$3.3 million.

In addition, the player can make the little surprise and/or compete with the same bet for up to 8 consecutive contests with the stubborn. Prizes are awarded for those who get it right, 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no number.

Did you win the Lottery? Find out how to receive your award.

First, to receive the prize it’s simple, keep your ticket safe and go to a Caixa branch like original ticket/bet and personal documents.

And most importantly, remember to put your CPF on the back of the ticket, that’s the only way you can receive the prize. Take a photo with the ticket, make copies and keep the original ticket safe.

In conclusion, take advantage of the competitions from lotof easy as they are always millionaire prizes, play with single bets or in jackpots. Your Lucky Day could be today.

Don’t miss it! Super Sete draws contest 164 today/Monday, prize of R$ 600 thousand.