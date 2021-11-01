Share Tweet Share Share Email



Low-income families will have cheaper electricity bills next month by Aneel Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced today that consumers enrolled in the Social Tariff program will pay cheaper on their electricity bills in November.

For these people, the yellow tariff flag will be valid, which is equivalent to R$ 1.87 for every 100 kWh consumed. About 12 million low-income families are beneficiaries of the program, according to the agency.

Currently, the current flag is that of water scarcity — a rate created at the end of August and which represents an increase of almost 50% compared to the red flag level 2, the highest ever. Expected to last until the end of April 2022, the brand charges R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh.

The tariff flags are independent of the energy tariff, and added to the bill value depending on the energy generation conditions in the electricity sector. When the scenario is favorable, there is no addition (green flag). The yellow flag indicates a less favorable scenario, while the red ones (levels 1 and 2) point to costly energy generation conditions.

The purpose of the tariff flags is to remunerate the use of thermoelectric plants, which have a higher cost. Thermoelectric plants are being used because of the drought, which has reduced the hydroelectric reservoir and harmed energy generation. The country is experiencing the worst water crisis in 90 years. Source: Uol Economy















