Luciana Gimenez wears transparent look on Halloween and leaves fans drooling

by

The presenter Luciana Gimenez left fans drooling when she showed the look who used it for a Halloween party in New York, USA. In photos shared on the muse’s Instagram, it is possible to see details of the metallic and transparent fantasy.

“Happy Halloween, bullshit or tricks… Trick or treat?”, wrote Luciana, who preferred to cover her face and use black ribbons to cover her private parts.

Luciana Gimenez is a presenter Reproduction/Instagram

She loves showing her shape on social media Reproduction/Instagram

Luciana posed topless in Ibiza reproduction

And, in 2019, she drew attention for posing in a bikini in a freezing setting Reproduction/Instagram

Not beautiful? Reproduction/Instagram

Luciana Gimenez recently told her children through Instagram: “Amores”reproduction

Luciana Gimenez and Lucas Jagger Andrew Penner/AP

Luciana was married to Marcelo de Carvalho for 12 years. He is a businessman and vice president of RedeTVReproduction/Instagram

The relationship came to an end in March 2018AgNews

The news of the separation was announced by columnist Leo Diasreproduction

The couple stayed together for 12 yearsAgNews

Luciana and Silvio Santos SBT/Disclosure

In the comments, internet users were amazed with the boldness and good form of the presenter. “This is a perfect body,” praised one follower. “My beloved father, you are awesome,” said another. “Help! The biggest of all”, praised a third.

In the Big Apple, Luciana is staying in the apartment of her eldest son, 22-year-old Lucas Jagger. She is still the mother of Lorenzo, aged 10.