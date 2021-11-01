Luciana Gimenez wears transparent look on Halloween and leaves fans drooling

The presenter Luciana Gimenez left fans drooling when she showed the look who used it for a Halloween party in New York, USA. In photos shared on the muse’s Instagram, it is possible to see details of the metallic and transparent fantasy.

“Happy Halloween, bullshit or tricks… Trick or treat?”, wrote Luciana, who preferred to cover her face and use black ribbons to cover her private parts.

In the comments, internet users were amazed with the boldness and good form of the presenter. “This is a perfect body,” praised one follower. “My beloved father, you are awesome,” said another. “Help! The biggest of all”, praised a third.

In the Big Apple, Luciana is staying in the apartment of her eldest son, 22-year-old Lucas Jagger. She is still the mother of Lorenzo, aged 10.