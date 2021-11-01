Luciano Huck breaks protocol and talks about controversy about volleyball player

The case involving the volleyball player Mauricio Souza became a topic even on Domingão with Huck, from Globe. Yesterday (31), Luciano Huck touched on the topic in conversation with Diego Hypólito, during the Show of the Famous, and heard a strong speech against homophobia.

“This week we had a very controversial post from an Olympic medalist and you, as an Olympic medalist, also made a post in response, taking a stand in relation to homophobia, freedoms, respect for differences, which I think is important for us to talk about about”, declared the presenter.

Then Luciano Huck asked to show the video made by the gymnast on the subject, on their social networks. In the post, the famous declares: “I can no longer understand so much prejudice, so much hatred, so much anger in people. In current times, with so much information, people being prejudiced against sexuality, religion, ethnicity […] so many things”.

“The problem is that we have bad examples from the top down, from the government, who implant hate in the speeches. And there are people who applaud this, right? I can not understand”, complete it, on recording.

On the Domingão stage, the audience applauded the athlete’s position. After introducing himself as Rogério Flausino in the attraction, Diego Hypólito, then, sent the real statement about the subject:

“These so-called “minorities” are not minorities, it’s just that we now have space to talk. From the moment we have space to speak, we have the freedom to put what we think and feel.”

Luciano Huck corroborated: “As long as I have a voice, I want my voice to echo and go as far as possible, defending freedoms. Everyone has to be happy the way they are […] we have to respect, respect is fundamental, the different or the same, respect. That’s the most important”. The gymnast exclaimed: “Homophobia is a crime!”