Luisa Mell Denies Romance with Dado Dolabella: ‘Healing My Scars’ – Famous

Luisa Mell (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Luisa





mell



denied the rumors that he would be in a relationship with the actor



Given away





Dolabella



. In an interview with the website Na Telinha, the activist said that she is on a retreat, and that she does not intend to mend a new relationship after her divorce. The influencer announced the end of her 10-year marriage to the businessman



Gilberto Zaborowsky



in July this year.

“I’m healing my physical and emotional scars, I just had surgery. And on top of that, taking care of my son by myself! I really don’t have what it takes now and I don’t even want to be with anyone,” she said.



Luisa



.

“Honestly, I’ve never mended one relationship into another, because I believe I have to heal to not take these terrible problems I experienced in the old relationship to the next. I have many friends, including the Dado that I’ve known for 200 years,” he said. .

She also said that she is now officially divorced. “Since Thursday I have been officially divorced! So when I have someone, I have no reason to hide, but as I told you, it will take a long time,” she said.

“Since I left, I’ve been talking about the importance of knowing how to be alone, I’m not needy, I’m loving discovering myself, reconnecting. I’m living a healing process here at the Point of Light [retiro espiritual]! I am facing terrible and difficult things. This mania for thinking that we always need someone… I’ll only be with someone one day when I feel strong and healed. I don’t need someone to save me, I want to be the hero of my life,” she finished.