Luisa Stefani becomes the 6th tennis player in Brazil to reach the top 10 | sneakers

One of the 2021 standouts on the circuit, Olympic medalist Luisa Stefani had her great season crowned by entering the top 10 of the WTA doubles rankings for the first time in her career this Monday. Even without being able to play because of a knee ligament injury, the Brazilian had the discount of points from other tennis players and became part of the select group in an unprecedented way. Ninth place is historic for her and, above all, for women’s tennis in Brazil.

Entering the top 10, the Brazilian, who had already made history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, became the sixth tennis player in the country to achieve this feat, the first woman in the Open Era. Before her, Maria Esther Bueno, in 1959, when the ranking system was different, Carlos Kirmayr, Guga, Bruno Soares and Marcelo Melo were among the 10 best in the world.

— Photo: Reproduction/WTA website

– Top 10 has always been a goal for me and it is a great achievement to reach it. Too bad I’m not playing at the moment, but it’s still a big milestone in my career. I’ve been celebrating small wins lately during my recovery so I’ll add this one to the list as well. A reminder of the great results and good memories I had on the court this year – commented the tennis player about the historic feat.

Champion of 18 Grand Slams, Maria Esther Bueno was the first Brazilian to be part of the top 10, being number 1 in the world. The “Tennis Ballerina” won several titles in singles and doubles. Afterwards, it was Carlos Kirmayr’s turn to be the 6th best in the ranking in doubles, in the Open Era. There were 10 trophies obtained between 1970 and 1990.

— Photo: Thearon Henderson / Getty Images

Idolized in Brazil and in the world, Gustavo Kuerten was the third Brazilian to enter the top 10. Guga was three-time Roland Garros champion and reached the position of leader of the ranking in singles. Next comes Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares, who are still on the circuit today and accumulate titles on the circuit.

Out of the top 10 currently, the two collect Grand Slam titles (Melo has two and Bruno has six). Bruno Soares was number 2 in the world, while Marcelo Melo has already been at the top of the ranking in three different opportunities.

— Photo: Reuters

Luisa Stefani’s entry into the list of the 10 best tennis players in the world is more than deserved. After a vice-championship at the WTA 1000 in Miami, the Brazilian won the bronze medal in Tokyo – the first in the country in the sport in the Olympics -, and she didn’t stop there. After needing to change partners – she played with Hayley Carter, who got injured and gave way to Gabriela Dabrowski – the results not only remained satisfactory, but improved.

Along with Dabrowski from Canada, Luisa Stefani was runner-up in the WTA 500 in San Jose and the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, in addition to having won the title of the WTA 1000 in Montreal. At the US Open, he had been doing a great campaign until he got injured in the tie-break of the first set of the semifinal. The scenario ended up being the worst, with the tennis player needing to undergo ligament reconstruction surgery. However, the recovery has been very good.

On her social networks, Stefani posts whenever possible images and videos in physiotherapy, or doing exercises to strengthen the place. There is still no forecast for a return to the courts. The expectation is that the Brazilian may be competing in the first half of 2022.