Magnetic storm caused by maximum class solar eruption hits Earth

A magnetic storm, caused by the maximum class solar eruption detected on Thursday (28), was felt on Earth on Sunday (31).

According to the Russian X-Ray Astronomy Laboratory of Russia (LPI), the storm conditions reached the G1 level, which is why the impact on the Earth’s magnetic field is considered weak.

Magnetic storms are classified with letters and numbers according to their danger level and intensity cycle of our star.

G1 level ones are weak and can cause some electrical problems. The G2 are moderate, which can cause radio interference and alter the trajectories of some satellites, while the G3, G4 and G5 are of high intensity and, among their possible effects, is the drop of short wave communications and GPS.

NASA reported that this Thursday (28) its Solar Dynamics observatory detected a large solar eruption, the strongest storm in our star's current weather cycle

Regarding the forecast of future storms, the LPI stated that there will be no impact on the Earth’s magnetic field for the next 27 days.

On Thursday (28) a strong eruption was detected on the Sun’s surface, an event that was considered to be of the highest class on the scale of measuring the activity of our star.

The eruption was powerful enough to temporarily cause a severe radio blackout on the sunlit side of the Earth.