Man dies during bullfighting in the city of Onda, Spain

ONDA, SPAIN – A man died on Saturday after suffering several injuries during a bullfight in the city of Onda, Spain. According to local authorities, he was 55 years old and was attacked by the animal on his left leg and head.

The man was helped but died in the Villareal hospital. Onda’s council has canceled all bullfights at the city’s festival, but other activities are still planned to take place.

This was the first death to occur in bullfighting in Spain since this type of event reoccurred, with the relaxation of restrictions imposed by the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Saturday’s death raised the debate on the abolition of these events in the country again. The practice has been taking place for over a century in Spain and in countries like Portugal and France.

In these events, crowds of participants run in front of a group of bulls that are released through the streets of the city. It also happens that animals end up dead.