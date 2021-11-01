With the 15th defeat in 27 matches, Grêmio lives a true horror movie in the Brazilian Championship. With only 11 games left to play, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul needs to reach the mark of six victories until the end of the competition to escape relegation.

Going ahead in the opening minutes of the first stage, the Grêmio team took three and ended up being overtaken by Palmeiras.

Vagner Mancini keeps his hopes up and asks for Grêmio to get out of the Z4

At the press conference after Grêmio lost 3-1 to the team from São Paulo, coach Vagner Mancini said that in the eagerness to seek victory, the team made mistakes due to recklessness and nervousness of the players on the field.

“We have to have balance on top of this moment. We won until 42 minutes into the first half and, in four or five minutes, we conceded both goals. Adjustments are lacking. I don’t want to talk about whether there was a hit or miss by the VAR and arbitration. The stitches won’t come back. We have to look forward. We need to be stronger on the field. We have to go over the referees and the opponent”, he stated.

Trying to find justifications for yet another negative result within the Arena in Brasileirão, the Grêmio bunker commander claimed that the team cannot lose control.

“We are trying to find the explanations. The important thing is that we have to react. Grêmio has to win matches. It doesn’t matter in what form. It doesn’t matter anymore what happened in the Palmeiras game. we have to react, we have to be emotionally balanced”, he stressed.

Commenting on the collective and individual failures that caused the defeat, coach Vagner Mancini guaranteed that he will guide the players, even with little time available for training until the next match.

“These errors we have to correct them as soon as possible. Marking, infiltration, line spacing error. We won’t have another week off. We have the videos and we have to be as communicative as possible. This team is not working and I can see it. I didn’t get into football yesterday. Adjustments will be made. We need to find the combinations that best fit. Let’s find a competitive team to fight on an equal footing”, undertook.

Asking for mobilization to remove Grêmio from the bottom of the leaderboard, the Grêmio coach argued that a team the size of Grêmio will have to find strength and remain in the first division.

“It’s a time to hold hands. From the last nine points, we lost six and this scenario has to be changed. The Grêmio shirt is marked by competitiveness. If we are not competitive, the shirt is uncharacterized. We’ll get it, Grêmio fans have my word,” accentuated.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA