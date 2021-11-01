Marcella Fogaça tells that her daughters have stopped breastfeeding and she lets it out on the web: ”Vivo mourning pain”

Singer Marcella Fogaça reveals that her daughters, Sophia and Pietra, from her relationship with Joaquim Lopes, have stopped breastfeeding

Marcella Fogaça usually shares the maternity routine with the heiresses on social networks.

On Saturday, 30, the singer shared records in which she appears nursing the little girls Pietra and Sophia, only 7 months old, fruits of your relationship with Joaquim Lopes (41).

On her Instagram profile, the first-time mom gave a long vent to revealing that the heiresses had let go of their breasts.

“My girls let go of their breasts. And it took me a while to come here to tell me, because I’m still telling me. My baby blues didn’t come until they let go of my breast, at almost 6 months. See them fighting with him , as if he were a stranger, stretching his little body back, crying as if to say: “I don’t want this. Get it out of here”. I know I have to be proud of my story. Many ICU mothers and twins told me: ” you went far! There are two of them, they stayed 27 days in the ICU.” In fact, I had no option of not giving the bottle. not all day! All the first two months of them were about gaining weight. To get out of the ICU and then back home, not to go back there”, began writing about the baby blues, which is a feeling of sadness that usually arises after childbirth.

“With the 32-week premature birth, I couldn’t make free demand and my production, despite a lot, was not enough. When I could try to take the bottle, with a tube, spoon, cup, it was too late. They didn’t accept it. And I tried a LOT. I fought the bottle bravely. Only I know! But that doesn’t take away the huge emptiness I still feel inside of me. Anyway.”, he added.

Marcella even made an alert to the moms who follow her. “What I specifically want with this post is to give a message: If you really want to breastfeed and there is no REAL indication of complement in the bottle, AVOID IT! Don’t take this risk because the nipple and flow confusion exists and it is exhausting to try reverse. Inform yourself in advance with PRO-BREASTFEEDING professionals, do research! Difficulties will probably arise and if you are informed and prepared it will be easier to resist. I had no option. If you have, do not use a bottle”.

The artist concluded the text stressing that breastfeeding was very important. “Breastfeeding was one of the best experiences of my life. Today I live this painful grief added to a late postpartum period that had not yet had time to live. Everything will be fine! I know! The first step is to recognize, embrace what I feel. and leave to get better. I wanted to share here because if I can make someone who has gone through or is going through it feel less lonely I’ll feel better already. And I won’t feel so lonely anymore either. Kiss, beautiful people. Find sanity in chaos. She has a voice of sincerity”, finished Marcella.

Marcella Fogaça and Joaquim Lopes get married in Rio de Janeiro

Marcella Fogaça and Joaquim Lopes made the union official last Thursday, 28, in Rio de Janeiro. The couple got married civilly and announced the news with clicks at the registry office. “Now officially Mr. and Mrs. Lopes. It was supposed to be in May 2020. The world has stopped, so much has happened… my God. The two greatest loves of our lives came and now it worked. As it had been doing for a long time. I love you Marcella #familyfogaçalopes #nois #nossobeijopelomundo“, said the actor.

