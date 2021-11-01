Mariana Rios gets angry at Boninho’s attitude and reacts on Globo

Mariana Rios showed that he didn’t like the grade he received from cuteO, in this sunday (31), at the Show of the Famous, from Globo. After paying homage to Elba Ramalho, the actress even received praise from the director, but only got a 9.9.

The jury highlighted that Mariana could have been “a little more Elba”: “I loved your work, especially at the end, because it took breath to sing. It’s another catch when you have to sing and dance.”

“You worked in super comfort, you brought a little bit of Elba, yes, but Elba has a vibrato in which she stretches more and you, mischievously, worked within her comfort. You could have stretched it a little more, you could have been a little more Elba“Opined Boninho.

The participant of the Show dos Famousos, then, reacted in a joking tone: “Oh no! Oh no, boy. Not even on his birthday”. She made reference to the fact that the director turns 60 next Thursday (4).

“I do not agree. She brought a very similar vibrato”, opined Claudia Raia, who gave a 10 to the actress, as well as Preta Gil, both from the jury of Domingão with Huck.

Luciano Huck defended Boninho’s note and highlighted: “We respect the opinion of our peers in this program”.

Dressed as Rogério Flausino, Diego Hypolito received praise after singing Dias Melhores. “I trained a lot, I heard a lot what Claudia said about having fun. Get out, [depois da] my last performance, very disappointed, thinking I wasn’t worthy of being on the show”, declared the former athlete.

The gymnast added: “Afterwards, I thought very differently, that I was here honoring artists that I admire and are a privilege. If you make the effort and empower yourself, you can. It’s the first time I end up happy”.

Yesterday, Robson Nunes appeared characterized as Tracy Chapman and won a note of ten only from Preta Gil. “You understood her, you used her vocal power, the grimaces, I got very attached to the details you created”, pointed out the famous one.

mariana rios commanding A LOT like Elba Ramalho in #ShowDosFamosos #Sunday pic.twitter.com/nofclYjakd — Let Them Fight | 📺 (@elesquelutempod) October 31, 2021