Mariana Rios takes energy from Elba Ramalho and plays with 9.9 of Boninho: ‘You’re involved with me today’ | Show of the Famous

They are back to once again give a show on the Domingão stage with Huck! Mariana Rios, Robson Nunes and Diego Hypolito rehearsed throughout the week to perform at the Show dos Famosos. On the program, we had tributes to Rogério Flausino, from Jota Quest , the american singer Tracy Chapman and the renowned artist Elba Ramalho . And another very important point: the audience was present at the frame for the first time this season.

“It’s good to have the audience back,” celebrated Huck.

To assess the performances of the three artists, on the panel of judges, cute, Preta Gil and Claudia Raia made their observations and gave the grades.

In the second week of Group C performances, Robson Caetano played Carlinhos Brown, Mariana Rios paid homage to Barry Gigg, from the Bee Gees, and Diego Hypolito played José Augusto.

Diego Hypolito as Rogério Flausino from Jota Quest

“I trained a lot, I heard a lot of what Claudia said about having fun. I left here, in my last presentation, very disappointed, thinking I was not worthy of being on the program. Afterwards, I thought very differently, that I was here honoring artists that I admire and are a privilege. If you make the effort and empower yourself, you can. It’s the first time I end up happy,” says Diego.

“You can understand your difficulty in working because what you do is very rehearsed. When you fall on stage, it’s improvising. Flausino plays with the audience, sings along. I loved you having fun, I saw you smiling for the first time after a performance. What we do here is much more than charging for an error. I loved its evolution”, says Boninho.

Robson Nunes as Tracy Chapman

“You understood her, you used her vocal power, her gestures, I got very attached to the details you created”, praised Preta.

Mariana Rios as Elba Ramalho

“I want to send Elba a kiss because I like her a lot, I’ve had the opportunity to sing with her several times. Her energy is contagious. On stage, you’re drooling,” Mariana commented.

“Elba has a very particular vibrato and you brought it. Besides that you were very similar to her, your energy, the way you look”, admired Claudia.

After receiving two scores of 10, Boninho took a tenth of the competitor and explained his assessment:

“I loved your work because it required breathing, it’s another way when you have to sing and dance. You brought a little bit of Elba yes, but she has a vibrato that stretches more and you naughty worked within her comfort, you could have been a little more Elba.”

“Oh, no, not even on his birthday?”, commented Mari, who received support from Claudia Raia.

After receiving 10 from the audience, the singer joked with the director of TV Globo:

“Only Boninho is involved with me today and it was 9.9”, he was amused.

