Marquezine’s Halloween gathers famous people in his mansion. See photos!

Boo! Bruna Marquezine was also not left out of the Halloween celebrations. The actress called close friends to a party on Saturday (10/30) at her mansion in Rio de Janeiro. A beverage brand, which he is a partner, turned his garage into a mini-club to receive honored guests.

In their costumes, Klebber Toledo, Leticia, Laura, Agatha Moreira and other famous people drank, danced and had fun until the end of the night at the event then called “Barquezine 2021”. Some more basic dresses and others more daring. Makeup, special effects, drinks and lots of selfies, was what was not lacking for these guests. However, the highlight of the night was the grape costume worn by Antonio Schuback. See the images!

Bruna appeared in a look that left her unrecognizable! A very rich and luxurious little witch who also added a transparency to the body, bringing a sexy touch to the fantasy. Long black nails, black lipstick, lank hair and the face completed the look of the muse that never failed to break in the models and style.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.