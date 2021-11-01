Maurício Souza was not fired for being homophobic, says director of Minas, in audio | volleyball

The director of volleyball at Minas Tênis Clube, Elói Lacerda de Oliveira, said in an audio that the ge had access this Sunday that the player Maurício Souza was not fired from the club for homophobia. According to the manager, the club was “obliged to dismiss” the central to protect the club and the player.

– He wasn’t fired because he’s homophobic, because he’s not homophobic. What he said was a personal statement from him. He was sent away for his protection. And he received his salary in full and the protection of Minas – said Eloi Lacerda de Oliveira.

Wanted by the report, Minas does not confirm that the voice in the message is Eloi. The club also communicates that “it no longer takes a stand on the situation”. O ge confirmed that who is speaking in the audio is the volleyball director Elói Lacerda de Oliveira.

Last Wednesday, Minas Tênis Clube confirmed the termination of the contract with the athlete, in a decision taken after the repercussion of postings of homophobic content made by the athlete on social networks. The player had been away from activities since Tuesday and, according to the club, had been fined. Such actions took place after pressure from fans and also from communications from sponsors, demanding a position in relation to the player’s posts.

According to the ge found out, there was no consensus on the dismissal within the club. In the audio, the volleyball director makes his position in relation to Maurício Souza clear.

– We were forced to dismiss Maurício, otherwise he would be destroyed, ok? And let everyone know that we’ve paid his contract in full by May. He was not helpless. He received his salary all in advance and we did it because we didn’t have support – stated Elói Lacerda de Oliveira.

Then, the leader says that the LGBTQIA+ community is radical. On Friday, a group of 20 parliamentarians, representatives of LGBTQIA+ causes, filed a representation at the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais against Maurício Souza. In addition to the representation in the Public Ministry, the lawmakers notified Facebook, requesting a meeting to deal with Maurício Souza’s homophobic posts on Instagram.

– We have to learn to be proactive and not reactive. These radical communities they are active. They were at Melitta’s presidency in Germany, they were at Fiat in Betim, there in Italy, right? And we were literally surrendered, everything we did we did we were simply defeated, because there were thousands of demonstrations against Minas, against Maurício – said Elói Lacerda de Oliveira.

Among the requests in the MP, the lawmakers want to open a public criminal action against the player for inciting prejudice and homotransphobic discrimination. In addition, they ask for compensation for collective moral damage starting at R$50,000 and the exclusion of homophobic posts from Maurício Souza’s networks.

About two weeks ago, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, will discover himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic books. The subject, which was one of the most talked about on Twitter on the day of the disclosure, also moved the Brazilian volleyball community.

After the publication of the publisher, Maurício Souza, posted a photo of the Superman and criticized DC’s decision. Minas expressed its opinion this Monday about the player’s publication. The club said that it respected the freedom of opinion of each athlete, but that it did not accept homophobic statements.

The post received supportive comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Wallace and Sidão. The subject generated a great repercussion on social networks after internet users considered the posts as indirect among the teammates. Maurício, despite the criticism he took with his protest, continued to endorse his opinion on social media.

Maurício Souza is disconnected from Minas and the Seleção due to homophobic post

CHECK THE ENTIRE AUDIO MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTOR OF MINAS

