Mauro Cezar cites Flamengo’s ‘wax’ against Atlético-MG: ‘Nobody spends R$ 200 million for that’ | Flamengo

Published 10/31/2021 1:40 PM

Rio – Flamengo fought, managed to overcome their embezzlement and beat Atlético-MG at Maracanã. At the end of the match, Mauro Cezar Pereira addressed the way Rubro-Negro behaved in the last minutes of the match for the Brazilian Championship.

“Flemish making wax. Usually the opponents of the rubro-negros act like this. Regardless of the final score of the match, this is symbolic. Nobody assembles a R$ 200 million cast for that. But today, it is what is available”, he stated in your Twitter profile.

The direct confrontation between Flamengo and Atlético-MG at Maracanã ended with the home team’s victory by 1-0 and the dispute for the Brazilian title in this final stretch of the tournament is again open. With the result on Saturday night, the difference between the two clubs drops to 10 points, with Flamengo having two games less than the rival. The game was valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. Isolated leader, Atlético-MG continues with the same 59 points that started the round, while Flamengo reaches 49 points.