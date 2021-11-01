Mega-Sena accumulates and will pay R$65 million in the next draw; see how to bet | lotteries

Agency O Globo/Cesar Conventi Mega-Sena had no main prize winner this Saturday (30)

Nobody hit the six dozen of Mega-Sena this Saturday (30), so the prize of the main Brazilian lottery has accumulated and should be R$ 65 million in the next draw, number 2425.

The numbers drawn in contest 2424 were 03 – 16 – 17 – 37 – 38 -53. Although there was no winner of the main prize, which was estimated at R$40 million, 101 players took the corner and have reason to smile: each one takes R$41,070.64 home.

Another 6,968 hit the court and take R$ 850.44.

The next Mega-Sena draw will be held on Wednesday (3), starting at 8 pm, in São Paulo. There will be live broadcast on Caixa Econômica Federal’s YouTube channel.

How to bet on Mega?

It is possible to bet until 19:00 (GMT) on the day of the draw, at any lottery outlet accredited by Caixa in the country.

It is also possible to bet on the internet. The Mega-Sena single ticket, with six dozen, costs R$4.50.

For those who bet online, it is not possible to opt for the minimum bet. On Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$30, whether with a single bet or more than one. See here the step by step how to bet without leaving home.

To make a bigger bet, with 7 numbers, giving a greater chance of winning, the price goes up to R$31.50. Another option to reach the minimum price is to place seven single bets, which together have the same value, R$31.50. Furthermore, the pools, available online, are another viable option.

How does Mega-Sena work?

The contest is carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal and the winner can receive millions of reais if the six dozen are correct. Drawings take place at least twice a week – usually on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The player can also win prizes with a lower value if he hits four or five numbers, known as Quadra and Quina, respectively.

When playing, the player can choose the numbers or try his luck with the Surpresinha. This model consists of the automatic choice, carried out by the system, of the dozens played. Another option is to keep the same bet for two, four or even eight consecutive draws, known as Teimosinha.

award

Prizes usually start at approximately R$ 3 million for those who hit the six dozen. This way, the value accumulates with each contest without a winner.

You can also win prizes by matching four or five numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. For this, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the ticket. Mega-Sena’s total prize corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this amount: