Mega-Sena accumulates at BRL 65 million

The value of Mega-Sena is accumulated at approximately R$65 million. This was due to the fact that none of the players have matched the six numbers from the last contests. The next draw takes place on Wednesday (03) and it is possible to place a single bet with only R$ 4.50.

The dozens drawn were: 03 – 16 – 17 – 37 – 38 – 53.

The prize can be withdrawn either at the accredited lottery or at Caixa’s branches. However, if the premium is greater than R$1,903.98, the amount can only be withdrawn at Caixa’s branches.

It is necessary to present to withdraw the prize:

original proof of identity with CPF;

bet receipt;

The highest amount paid this year, per bet, so far was R$ 162,625,108.22, in the Mega-Sena of the turn.

Mega-Sena result: check the odds of winning

Seeing the result of Megasena and realizing that you won a lottery, consequently getting rich overnight is the dream of many Brazilians. The way to place a bet is simple, with a minimum cost of just R$4.50.

Have you thought about investing R$4.50 and becoming a millionaire? So it is. But it’s not that simple. To get an idea, according to the Box itself, for a simple bet (six tens), the probability of taking the jackpot is only 1 in 50,063,860.

The larger the investment, the greater the chance of winning.

In another calculation, investing R$22,522.50 for a 15 tens bet, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003. Fifteen tens is the maximum limit allowed by Caixa.

The probability increases, but it’s still low. So it’s not uncommon to see the statement “how to win the lottery” as a kind of analogy of something improbable or someone who is very lucky.

Many people have made the same bet for years, believing it will win them a lottery. But nothing is certain, it will all depend on luck.

Where to place a bet?

Bets must be placed until 7pm at lotteries throughout the country or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The result of Mega-Sena can be followed online by Caixa Econômica Federal’s social networks.

To play, you must register (if the bet is made online) and be over 18 years old.

It is possible to participate in collective sweepstakes or just place a bet. More information can be found on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The prize can be withdrawn within 90 days from the date of the draw.