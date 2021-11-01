Menon: “Five next games could define the future of SPFC at the Brazilian Nationals” – 11/01/2021

São Paulo dreamed again with the possibility of playing the Libertadores in 2022 after beating Internacional 1-0, this Sunday (31). Hope can give way to worry. If the fight against relegation seems to be more distant for Tricolor, the ghost of Z-4 may come back to haunt the Morumbi club, as the tournament table has reserved a sequence of the most complicated.

At Live from São Paulo, program of UOL Sport after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan and Menon discussed what São Paulo can expect in the next rounds of Brasileirão, when they face difficult opponents.

“Rigoni’s recovery is very important because the next four games for São Paulo are very difficult: Bahia, which is a direct competitor, but with the victory over Inter, the Z-4 ​​is again a little down; Fortaleza, which won São Paulo in the first round and in the Copa do Brasil; Flamengo, at home; and Palmeiras, in their field. São Paulo’s life is not easy. The fifth game is against Athletico, which is also not easy”, he pointed out Meno.

After the games this Sunday, São Paulo occupies the 11th place in the Brasileirão with 37 points, seven more than Sport, the first team of the Z-4. In case there is a G-9 for the definition of vacancies for the Libertadores, the Tricolor has only one point less than the América-MG, placed ninth. In summary: if they want to materialize their participation in the continental tournament, the Morumbi club needs a good performance in this series of difficult matches.

For Menon, São Paulo needs two of its main attackers to recover from the injuries that took them off the team. “The return of Rigoni and Calleri will be very important in this period. These next five games could very well define the future of São Paulo in the championship,” said the columnist for the UOL. Rigoni returned to the team in the match against Inter, but had a discreet performance. Calleri is still recovering from a thigh edema.

In addition to doing well in this sequence of matches for the Brasileirão, São Paulo will have to ‘dry up’ Athletico to increase their chances of going to Libertadores. “Hurricane bet everything on the cups. São Paulo has to root for Athletico to lose. If they qualify for the Libertadores via the Copa do Brasil or Sudamericana, they are behind São Paulo. [pelo Brasileirão]”, concluded Menon.

Don’t miss it! The next edition of Live from São Paulo it will be on Sunday (7), right after the match against Bahia by Brasileirão. You can follow the program through UOL Channel, in the app UOL Score, on the São Paulo page on UOL Sport or on the channel of UOL Sport on Youtube.