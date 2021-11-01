Mercedes Actros: we tested technological truck that looks like a ‘Transformer’ – 10/31/2021

The year 2021 is symbolic for Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, as it is celebrating 65 years of presence in the country. And one of the surprises to celebrate the date came with a special limited version of the new Actros, called Coração Estradeiro. Full of visual exclusives and a packed equipment package, the series will only have 65 units produced.

In Brazil, the Actros line has six versions, two engine options with powers between 450 and 530 horsepower, and the transmission is automated with 12 speeds.

Launched in 2019, the new Actros produced here began to be effectively delivered to the first buyers in July 2020 and closed the year’s account with 637 licensed units. A good number for a vehicle with a value of around R$ 800 thousand and which already at the beginning of 2021 – even with the difficult scenario – managed to surpass the thousand units sold.

The new Actros is a model of superlatives when it comes to capacity for work, but its greatest strength in publicity has been the high dose of technology, to the point of being treated by the brand as the first digital truck in the country.

On the front line is the Mirror Cam, a system that brings cameras in place of the traditional external mirrors and is a starting point for those who make contact with it for the first time. After all, it is very curious to know, in practice, what it is like to have the support of camera images instead of mirrors.

Perhaps the strangest thing is the fact that the set is installed inside the cabin, on the front columns. Because otherwise, the design is exactly the same and the 15-inch screens have high resolution, which ensures very efficient viewing of everything that happens outside, even in situations of fog, rain or at night.

Without forgetting that they still bring unique features, with different viewing angles, lines and alerts to help with maneuvers. I tried it on a long stretch of highway and felt absolutely safe, without any difficulty in adapting.

Add to that that, without the mirrors, the external area is cleaner and reduces wind resistance, which requires less effort from the engine and directly contributes to the reduction of fuel consumption. Also nice that the Mirror Cam can work as a security camera system when the driver parks at night to sleep. If you suspect something, you can activate the screen to see if someone is trying to tamper with the truck.

Passenger car with semi-autonomous driving capabilities

At the wheel, the new Actros can be considered a good passenger car, with fine adjustments to find the best driving position, either by the steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, or by the pneumatic seat that sets the ideal height according to the weight of the driver.

The engine starts via a button, has a 100% configurable digital instrument panel and a multimedia screen that looks like small tablets horizontally, complete connectivity with the possibility of mirroring the smartphone and touch access to the different commands and configurations of the truck.

In fact, the cabin can be considered, depending on the situation, as a living room or office, as it has a small table, refrigerator, two comfortable single beds, many compartments for small volumes, USB ports and a 24V socket.

In terms of safety, look at us talking again about well-known features of passenger cars. The new Actros offers blind spot alert, fatigue assistant, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking and, the increasingly popular, adaptive cruise control (which allows you to determine the speed and distance of the vehicle ahead).

But in it, there is an additional: the predictive feature. In practice, the system is able to read the conditions of the road ahead, recognizing the topography to understand if the truck will need extra strength to face a steep climb or will need to reduce speed to execute a sharp turn.

With this information, the system manages acceleration and gear changes, explores the engine brake, among others. The result is greater comfort and safety for the driver, in addition to valuable benefits, such as reduced wear on brake and suspension components.

When it comes to taking care of the maintenance of the in-line six-cylinder engine, it still manages to provide a scene worthy of “Transformers”, something different for those who don’t live close to the reality of extra-heavy trucks.

A few touches of the control buttons are enough to see the cab tilt quickly and give access to the heart of the extra-heavy Mercedes Actros. In my case, I drove the Actros 2548, equipped with the 13 liter OM 460 LA Bluetec engine, 480 horsepower and 234 kgfm touch at 1,100 rpm. And, detail, with a load of 30 tons on the rear implement.

