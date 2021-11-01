Messi confirms his return to Barcelona in the future, opens the retirement game and reveals what he will do after his career

Lionel Messi revealed that he thinks he is technical secretary at Barcelona and that he is not thinking about retirement, especially after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

for three months in Paris Saint-Germain and with a contract until June 2023, Lionel Messi still haven’t forgotten the Barcelona, who designed him and helped him to be one of the best names in the entire history of football.

In diary interview sport, from Spain, Messi made it clear that he is thinking of returning to Barcelona after passing through Paris and even stated that may face a new challenge to help the club out of the severe financial and technical crisis. who has been living in the current season.

“What is almost confirmed, and for sure, is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there. That’s what my wife and I want. I don’t know if when my contract with Paris ends, but, for live, we will return to Barcelona”.

“I always said that I would love to be able to help the club in any way that could be useful and could add. I would love to be technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it’s going to be at Barcelona or not. possibility, I would like to contribute again as much as I can because it is the club I love and would love to continue being good, to continue growing and to remain one of the best in the world,” said the ace.

Currently 34 years old, Messi has a contract until June 2023 with PSG. At the end of his time with the French team, the ace will have completed 36 years. But not even the age considered advanced for international football makes the Argentine think about retirement.

“No. Not really. After what happened to me, I live day by day, year by year. I don’t know what will happen at the World Cup or after the World Cup. I don’t think about it. . It will happen at that moment,” said the ace in relation to a possible retirement at the end of the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.