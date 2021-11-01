Messi rebuts Barcelona president on ‘playing for free’ and reveals hurt: ‘I don’t deserve this’

Lionel Messi said in an interview with the daily sport, from Spain, that no one asked him to play for free at Barcelona and revealed a certain resentment towards Joan Laporta for implying that he was not to blame for his departure from the club.

Just under three months ago in Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi his long and successful career at the Barcelona. Altogether, there were more than 17 years at the club between youth categories until his departure from the senior team, which took place in August of this year.

Sunk in one of the biggest financial crises in all of history, Barcelona needed to drastically reduce the salaries of its main athletes, release the departure of others and was for months in a long negotiation to try to renew the contract with Messi.

However, even with the Argentine accepting to reduce their salaries by 50%, the amount was not enough for Barcelona to adapt to the financial rules imposed by LaLiga. Even with all the cooperation between the parties, the ace had to leave the club. At the time, Joan Laporta, president, said that the contract could not be extended because of ‘economic and structural regulations’.

In a diary interview sport, from Spain, Messi spoke about his departure from Barcelona and revealed details about the negotiation for a hypothetical stay at the time. In the words of the Argentine, he was never asked to play for free, something that Joan Laporta told the radio RAC 1, in October, which I expected to happen.

“The truth is, as I explained on the way out, I did my best to stay, never at any point was I asked to play for free. I was asked to cut my salary by fifty percent and I did it with no problem, willing to help more the club. My wish and that of my family was to stay in Barcelona”.

“No one asked me to play for free, but at the same time it seems to me that the words the president said are out of place. consequences, nor taking charge of things. That makes people think or generates a kind of doubt that I don’t think I deserve,” said the star.

understand the case

In October of this year, in a long radio interview RAC 1, from Catalonia, Joan Laporta revealed some details about the departure of Messi from the perspective of Barcelona.

At the time, at the risk of not complying with the rules imposed by LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play, the club needed to readjust its squad and streamline expenses, which culminated in the departure of names such as Antoine Griezzmann and Messi, in addition to the drastic salary reductions suffered by Gérard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, athletes most identified with the club.

“With Messi I don’t get upset because I like him. But when we see he won’t, there’s a certain disappointment on both sides. I expected Messi to turn around and say he’d play for free. In my opinion, La Liga would have accepted that. But we can’t ask a player at Messi’s level to do that.

“He knew that when we got the economics back, he would be rewarded. I know he had a huge desire to stay, but a lot of pressure because of the offer he received. We’ll never know if PSG’s offer was made before. the negotiations, everyone knew he had a very potent offer,” said the president.

After Messi did not reach an agreement with Barcelona once and for all, the ace opted to accept Paris Saint-Germain’s million-dollar salary offer. After a few days of negotiation, the Argentine arrived in Paris like a star and was announced by the French club on August 10th. The contract is valid until June 2023.