Mikael makes two, Sport beats Atlético-GO and rises to 17th position in Serie A – 10/31/2021

Sport insisted so much that it guaranteed the victory by 2-0 against Atlético-GO, tonight (31), at Arena de Pernambuco, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, and rose in position in the championship table. The goals were scored by Mikael, the highlight of the match in Recife.

With the result, Gustavo Florentín’s team goes to 30 points and takes the 17th place, leaving Juventude behind. Dragão continues with 37 points, in tenth position.

The next match of the athletes will be next Thursday (4), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Flamengo, at Maracanã. At the same stadium, the Pernambuco team returns to the field on Saturday (6), against Fluminense, at 9 pm.

Who did well: Mikael

Sport’s top scorer this season, now with 12 goals, Mikael was the highlight of the clash. He scored three goals in the match, one of them correctly disallowed for offside. In the second, with a penalty, he kicked hard and opened the scoring, 30 minutes into the second half. On Halloween day, the attacker celebrated with the Jason character mask, and got the yellow card for the gesture. He would have been expelled if, in the first stage, when he also put on the mask when celebrating the offside goal, the referee had remembered to punish him with the card. The last goal was a great goal: he received a cross from Paulinho Moccelin, killed in the chest and hit a beautiful volley to close the victory of the hosts.

Who went wrong: Dragon Defense

Atlético-GO’s proposal to play away from home was to close the defensive bolt and seek the counterattack to score in Recife. Until Sport’s first goal, the objective was being fulfilled, but not by the visiting team’s competence. With the defense poorly organized, there were plenty of chances for the athletes of Leão, who lost a series of opportunities until the end of the match, when they decided with Mikael.

Sport goes up and guarantees victory in the end

Sport started better in the first half, and early on had a great move with Sander, but Fernando Miguel defended. At 11, Mikael received the ball in the area, spun and kicked in the back of the goal, but the VAR accused the attacker offside. Leão continued with the offensive momentum throughout the first and second stages, but suffered from lost chances. At the end of the game, he was awarded for his insistence with two goals from his 99 shirt.

Atlético-GO tries to defend itself, and suffers bombing in the Arena

If the Lion’s posture was offensive and relentless in the advances, Atlético-GO was willing to defend and play on the counterattack. Coach Eduardo Souza’s tactics didn’t work. In addition to bringing almost no danger to Mailson’s goal, the visitors also suffered from the inspired attack by the Lion. The defeat could have been for a more open score than the 2-0 that closed the match.

Left alone!

A bizarre scene kicked off the match at Arena Pernambuco. When Luiz Flavio de Oliveira authorized the start of the game, Gustavo Oliveira left playing alone, without touching the ball to anyone, and the referee scored an indirect free kick due to the Sport athlete’s error.

Florentín is expelled and goes to the crowd

Sport coach Gustavo Florentín was sent off at the start of the second stage. He received a direct red card for complaint, and went up to the stands and went to watch the game alongside the fans. When Mikael’s goals came out, at the end of the match, the coach fell into the arms of the fans and was very excited.

DATASHEET

Sport 2 x 0 Atlético-GO

Date: 10/31/2021

Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Pernambuco Arena

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

Yellow cards: Hernanes (Sport), José Welison (Sport), Gustavo (Sport) and Mikael (Sport); Fernando Miguel (Atlético-GO), Ronald (Atlético-GO) and Arnaldo (Atlético-GO)

Red cards: Gustavo Florentín (technician – Sport)

Goals: Mikael, at 30′ and 40 minutes of the 2nd half.

Sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander (Luciano Juba); Marcão, Zé Welison and Hernanes (Everton Felipe); Gustavo (Chico), Santiago Tréllez (Paulinho Moccelin) and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús (Jefferson); Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas (Montenegro) and André Luís; Ronald (Toró), Zé Roberto (João Paulo) and Janderson (Matheus Barbosa). Technician: Eduardo Souza.