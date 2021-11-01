Minas members protest at the club against the resignation of Maurício Souza

On the eve of the beginning of the Superliga edition 2021/2022, Minas Tênis Clube members went to the club’s headquarters this Saturday morning (10/30) to protest against the dismissal of central Maurício Souza, who had his contract terminated on Wednesday. fair, after having made posts considered homophobic on their social networks.

In addition to demonstrating support for the player, the protesters demanded greater participation in the decisions taken by the club’s board of directors – a banner was extended with the phrase: “Minas Tênis Clube, all members must have a voice and a turn”. The protests took place hours before the team’s debut in the main volleyball competition in the country. On Saturday night, at 8 pm, Minas receives São José, in the gym on Rua da Bahia, in Belo Horizonte.

Demonstrations of support for Maurício have also taken place on social media. Also this Saturday morning, the central made a new publication thanking him for having reached 2 million followers – at the beginning of the week, the player had less than 300 thousand. “The strength of a society saturated with injustice and coercion. We are two million. Thank you my people for their support and affection with me and my family. We stand firm with God in front”, wrote Maurício in the publication.

“I’m just a symbol of people’s indignation at the imposition that has been placed that you can’t give your opinion and that you can’t disagree with certain situations. That was a watershed. People won’t take that kind of pressure anymore. They will get together and stand up so that it doesn’t happen to more people. Because, today, it happens to me, but tomorrow it can be to you”, said the player, also this Saturday morning, in a video published in the stories.

the case

Maurício Souza was fired from Minas Tênis after having published a homophobic content. In the post, which was the trigger for the controversy that lasted throughout the week, the athlete criticizes a cartoon that portrays Superman’s son kissing another man. “It’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This one will see where we end up…”, wrote the player.

The post, made on October 12th, received criticism from the public and, mainly, from the LGBTQI+ community. Pointer Douglas Souza, also a volleyball player and Mauricio’s national teammate, was one of those who repudiated the publication.

The pressure reached the club and the sponsors of Minas, who decided to terminate the athlete’s contract. Before, however, Maurício was removed and was given the chance to portray himself on social media for the act. The apology was even made, but the athlete was again criticized for showing resistance and little conviction in the gesture. On the same day, Minas announced the departure of the central of the club and the coach of the Brazilian volleyball team, Renal Dal Zotto, stated that the doors of the team are closed to homophobic people.

Since then, Maurício Souza has used social media to reaffirm his position and thank his followers who support him. This Friday, in an interview with the Pilhado channel, on YouTube, the player stated that he will soon close with a new team for the season.