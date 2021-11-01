Monark takes a stand after Flow loses two sponsors

Monark returned to be one of the main subjects this Sunday (31) when talking about freedom of expression. The Flow Podcast presenter criticized the “cancellation culture” and called “sealers” “fascists”. Your comments reverberated on social media.

“Cancellation culture turned into a fucking witch hunt. Enemies of dialogue are enemies of humanity,” he posted. “Flow is bigger than this cancellation. We’re not going anywhere. We are not alone,” he continued. “Sealers are the new fascists,” he added.

The digital influencer’s speech happened days after Flow lost two sponsorships. iFood and Trybe broke away from the podcast.

YouTuber is an advocate of unrestricted freedom of expression. And he even complained that they “censored Bolsonaro” by removing a video of his lying about vaccines from YouTube.

Check out the tweets:

Cancellation culture turned into a fucking witch hunt. Enemies of dialogue are enemies of humanity. — ♔ Monark (@monark) October 31, 2021

Flow is bigger than this cancellation, we’re not going anywhere, we’re not alone. — ♔ Monark (@monark) October 31, 2021

Read more:

Monark relativizes racism

Last Tuesday (26), the youtuber defended that “opinions don’t kill” when talking about racism. He scoffed at the matter and said that “it is action that makes the crime and not opinion.” The positioning of Flow’s host provoked discussions with the lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho and other netizens.

Check out the tweet:

Is having a racist opinion a crime? — ♔ Monark (@monark) October 26, 2021

