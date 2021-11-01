More than 1,300 people participate in the 1st edition of the Mutirão de Empregos in Brusque

More than 1,300 people participated in the 1st edition of Mutirão de Empregos, promoted by the City of Brusque, at the Fenarreco Pavilion, last Friday, 29th.

The event aimed to bring people in search of opportunities with companies in need of labor. The activity included a lecture on how to behave in a job interview, guidance on preparing a resume and referral to employers.

According to information supplied by the organization, around 200 workers left the site with a guaranteed job. The expectation is that the number will go up, as companies should evaluate the remaining resumes delivered in the coming weeks.

For secretary Ademir José Jorge, the event was classified as a success, as it exceeded the public’s expectations. “We were satisfied with the result. Throughout the day, we had an intense movement of citizens in search of an opportunity”, he assesses.

Entities such as the Chamber of Store Directors (CDL), Senai, Senac, Sebrae and Ampe participated in the event.

The Youth and Adult Education Center (CEJA), the Business-School Integration Center (CIEE) and the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina (IFSC) were also present.