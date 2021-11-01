Most women don’t even notice menopause. Learn First Signs

A survey funded by the Always Discreet sanitary napkin company revealed a curious fact about women’s health. From information collected from 1,000 women, researchers found that most did not realize they were entering menopause until seven months after the onset of symptoms.

Within the same survey, 30% of respondents said they would have liked to be more informed about menopause and 52% said they would have felt better if they knew how to alleviate the symptoms characteristic of the period.

Gynecologist Leonardo Jacobsen, a member of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Febrasgo), says that, in fact, there are still many doubts about the matter. According to him, it is necessary to share clear information so that women can feel more secure and make better decisions regarding their own health.

“When women are well informed, there is greater adherence to treatments and we obtain better results to alleviate symptoms, as well as to prevent chronic diseases and cancer screening”, emphasizes the doctor.

Menopause occurs, on average, around the age of 48, with 90% of women experiencing the first symptoms between 45 and 55 years of age.

Some clues may point to a woman entering menopause: “The main clue is menstrual irregularity. The woman stops menstruating every month, starting to have longer intervals between one cycle and another”, explains the doctor.

During this period of irregularity, also called climacteric, the woman tends to have difficulties with sleep, mood changes, hot flashes – episodes of intense heat – and night sweats.

Weight gain and hair loss

The doctor comments that symptoms such as weight gain and hair loss are usually reported in later menopause. “Studies show that due to the drop in hormones, women have a slower metabolism and tend to accumulate fat and lose muscle mass, something that is very bad for their health”, he says.

The doctor explains that during the transition to menopause, menses are still present, but irregularly, reflecting a wide variation in hormone production by the ovaries. Symptoms can start up to 4 years before the last period.

hormone replacement

Jacobsen comments that there is a myth that hormone replacement, a treatment indicated to relieve the symptoms of menopause, can cause thrombosis and cardiovascular disease.

“Data from more recent studies demonstrate that hormone replacement, when performed correctly, in women without contraindications, using hormones identical to those of the human body, protect against cardiovascular disease and do not increase the risk of thrombosis and cancer”, he says.

According to the expert, women who replace hormones have a lower risk of osteoporosis and dementia, when compared to women who do not undergo the procedure.