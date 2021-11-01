Moved, Maria Marta bids farewell to José Alfredo

in the final stretch of Empire, maria marta (Lilia Cabral) will come down from the heel and recognize everything that José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) represents for her.

Everything happens after the wedding of Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Vincent (Rafael Cardoso), when the shrew reveals her nostalgia and remembers everything she went through with her husband.

“Sincerely. A fantastic, wonderful life, with all the moments a real couple is entitled to. Even those of pure lowliness. We were so happy! There were days when we exploded with so much happiness!”, declares.

The Commander agrees with the words of his wife, who is moved. “You can be sure I know that very well!”, he says, approaching Marta.

They star in a romantic kiss, as if it were a farewell. However, José Alfredo will not leave his wife to be with Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa). He will end up embracing death in the last chapter of the plot, much to the dismay of Marta and everyone else.

